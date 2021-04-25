'Our Future': Meet Averie Varnell

This 16-year-old hopes to become a teacher after college and work with children dealing with autism.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Averie Varnell truly cares about helping others. The Vista Ridge student spends a lot of her spare time volunteering with younger students.

"I mean, just with the state of the world right now, just this past year has been really hard for a lot of people ... so even the slightest things can mean a lot to people right now," Varnell said.

Varnell has made such an impact that her teacher, Amy Krantz, actually nominated her for April's "R Bank Our" Future Award.

"Averie has a heart for others in a way that I’ve seldom seen! I teach high school and I have students come and go each year. Averie pours herself out to help others," said Krantz.

"There's such a negative stigma around autism, and I think a lot of people think of autism as a disease and it's not," Varnell said. "The kids I work with are bright. They are happy. They are smart. Most of all, they are people."

Congratulations to Averie Varnell, the "R Bank Our Future" award-winner for the month of April!