'Our Future': Meet Ava Leipsner

AUSTIN, Texas — The pandemic has been tough on everyone. Thankfully, there are people like Ava Leipsner to make things a little better.

Ava spends a great deal of her free time helping others. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, this Lake Travis High School student has volunteered more than 150 hours.

"I know how this year has been very hard on everybody, including my family so I just want to do what I can do give back to a community that I love and cherish so much," said Ava.

One of her favorite volunteer activities is to make care packages for the residents at the Brookdale Senior Living Facility. Ava told KVUE it makes her happy to make other people feel happy.

"I know that they can get very lonely this year because of COVID restrictions so making care packages really helps to brighten their mood and makes me very happy," Ava said.

She also enjoys helping out our four-legged friends at Austin Pets Alive.

"I got to make cat toys and dog treats for Austin Pets Alive and they do an amazing job there and all of their animals are so cute and I'm such a pet lover," Ava said.

I'm sure the feeling is mutual.

Ava enjoys many of her classes, but hopes to go into the medical field. She also has an eye for business and is involved in the DECA program at Lake Travis High School.

Thankfully for those she helps, Ava has no plan to slow down her volunteering schedule anytime soon.

Congratulations to Ava Leipsner of Lake Travis High School, the winner of the KVUE and R Bank Our Future Award for the month of May!