'Our Future': Meet Rayya Dhukka

AUSTIN, Texas — This month's R Bank Our Future award winner has a lot of interests. She's also got a heart for helping others!

Her name is Rayya Dhukka, a seventh-grader at Pearson Ranch Middle School, and she's got a ton of volunteer experience under her belt.

"It's the idea that you don't have to ask anything in return ... it's just doing stuff for fun. For, like, helping people," she told KVUE's Bryan Mays.

Dhukka's worked on more than 15 service projects in the community over the past year. She also inspires others with her "Get Inspired Together" campaign on Facebook and Instagram.

"I really wanted to do something that was diverse and couldn't really decide which one, so I'm like, 'I'm going to start an Instagram and going to make a social media platform which I can talk about different subjects and I can do different community service projects ... and help people and, in a way, inspire people as well,'" said Dhukka.

Apart from volunteering, she also has interests that are out of this world.

"I recently went further into space exploration and stuff and I realized that I want to work at NASA one day as an astrophysicist," she said.

When she's not reaching for the stars, she loves to read, play the violin in the school orchestra and is active in the Girl Scouts. Believe it or not, she still has time for other hobbies too.

"I love art ... I'm currently trying to incorporate acrylic art, realistic art more into my life ... and I've tried my hand at watercolor and just anything and everything I can get my hands on right now," Dhukka said.