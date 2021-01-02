'Our Future': Meet Laney Suman

She organized a "pop-tab" collection at her school to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. She told KVUE they collected more than a million of the tabs!

AUSTIN, Texas — Laney Suman cares about her classmates at Parkside Elementary school. She goes out of her way to make sure the other students know that if they need a friend, she is there.

"I really want them to feel the way I feel with friendships and knowing how to ask for help," Suman said.

Suman also understands how to help. She organized a "pop-tab" collection at her school to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. The "pop-tabs" are recycled by the Ronald McDonald House and the money goes towards families that need assistance. Suman's drive brought in more than 50 pounds of "pop-tabs."

"I just felt so passionate about that, that I really wanted to do something about it so organizing that was really important to me," Suman said.

Suman told KVUE they collected more than a million of the tabs!

Suman 's dad, Mark Suman, is very proud of his daughter.

"[Laney] is someone who wants others to feel included and is really trying her best to think about how someone else feels and how can she can make the situation where they can feel welcome," Mark Suman said.

In addition to near perfect grades, Laney Smuan is also an avid basketball player, plays piano and enjoys acting.

We are so excited to award Laney Suman with the R Bank Our Future Award for January!

KVUE and R Bank want to recognize outstanding students in Central Texas.

Do you know a school-aged student who is an exceptional athlete, a brilliant scholar, a talented musician or artist, or a community servant?

Every month, KVUE will recognize an elementary, middle or high school student in Central Texas who excels in some way. We're calling it "Our Future," and it's sponsored by R Bank.

Nominate a student today by going to KVUE.com/OurFuture.

Tune in to KVUE at 10 p.m. on the last Sunday of every month to see who was featured for "Our Future."