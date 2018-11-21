AUSTIN — On Thanksgiving-eve, people are flocking to Austin's airport.

Austin Bergstrom International Airport said at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday that only garage parking was available at the airport.

PARKING UPDATE: Only Garage Parking is available! Proceed to Economy exit plaza for parking options. Call us at 512-530-3300 for info and real-time updates. pic.twitter.com/EOk71spjTn — ABIA Parking (@ABIA_Parking) November 21, 2018

The airport advises travelers to proceed to the Economy exit plaza for parking options. You can call 512-530-3300 for more information and real-time updates.

RELATED:

Flying out of Austin's Airport Thanksgiving week? Here's where you can park

New designated area for rideshare apps, taxis open at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport

Tips for getting through Austin's airport quickly this Thanksgiving week

© 2018 KVUE-TV