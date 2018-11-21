AUSTIN — On Thanksgiving-eve, people are flocking to Austin's airport.
Austin Bergstrom International Airport said at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday that only garage parking was available at the airport.
The airport advises travelers to proceed to the Economy exit plaza for parking options. You can call 512-530-3300 for more information and real-time updates.
