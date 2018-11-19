AUSTIN — The holidays have arrived and so has travel season. With more people traveling, the issue of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport parking lots being full has returned.

If you are getting ready to travel this week, there are a lot of options the airport offers and a good amount of alternate parking options too.

Before you start searching for other options, ABIA does have a good amount of parking with executive and family friendly valet, the main garage, a new garage (opening soon), economy parking and veteran parking.

The price for parking at the airport varies with where you park.

Executive Valet is $29 per day.

Family Friendly Valet is $19 per day.

Main Garage is $25 per day and has available reserved parking for a $4 per day reservation fee.

Economy Parking is $8 per day.

Veteran Parking brings those who qualify, five complimentary parking days. Any days beyond five will bring a charge of $23 per day.

The New Garage is expected to be open by the end of this year, but will not be open this week. It will offer 6,000 additional spaces and will be $15 per day.

Executive valet and family friendly valet offer a few bonuses as well. You can sign up to have your car washed and detailed and your dry cleaning finished for when you return.

Before you even try to park at the airport, be sure to check the status of parking at each garage, so you aren't rushed to find a place to park.

The Parking Spot has two lots, each over 1,500 spots for cars. The shuttle is just a five to 10-minute ride away from the airport and parking there costs between $9 to $13.

Traveling with pets can be stressful and it can also be hard to find a spot to take care of your pets. Bark and Zoom offers a place where guests can leave pets in its large doggy daycare facility while they're away. After dropping your dog off, you can take a shuttle to the airport for just another five to 10-minute ride.

Fast Park & Relax also offers airport parking, located nearly a quarter of a mile from the airport. You can park for a daily rate of $8.73 per day. But sign up soon, as the website states they expect to fill up for Thanksgiving week. Fast Park & Relax also offers a shuttle to the airport.

Wherever you end up parking this week, be sure to plan in advance and try to reserve a spot early. This way you aren't caught off guard the day you intend to travel.

