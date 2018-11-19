AUSTIN — As Austin grows, so does everything in and around it, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is no exception.

Between now through Sunday, Nov. 25, there will be heightened foot traffic at Austin's airport due to the Thanksgiving holiday. While lines are expected to be longer across the board, there are certain peak travel times to be watchful of.

"Every day is going to be busy, but our peak times are 5 to 8 a.m. -- [this] is the big one. And again, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Those are our biggest travel times during Thanksgiving week," explained Dubee. "We tell everyone to prepare, you have to prepare. Know what to pack. Pack smart before-hand."

RELATED:

Spirit Airlines arrival yet another signal 'the airport is growing, the city is growing

Here are some of the alternative places you can park at ABIA during the holidays

Austin airport reveals 20-year master plan and current concourse, gate expansion

"It'll be very busy. You need to arrive early and monitor your airline status because more than likely you're going to have a delay," advised David & Gina Ramer, who were both flying out of ABIA. "We don't have any because we arrive early at the airport. We pack very light, and we're very organized when we walk through security so we don't have any delays."

"It's very crowded it takes a long time to get through the checkpoints. You want to make sure you have plenty of time," said Carrie Niemann, who was flying to Ecuador.

Other tips from ABIA and the Transportation Security Administration include:

Checking your flight status with your airline by clicking here

Arriving to your terminal at least two hours before your flight

Check out live wait times for ABIA checkpoints here

Factor in highway construction around the airport. Reduced speeds in certain locations may impact your arrival

Know the terminal out of which your airlines operate. For example, as mentioned above, Frontier will now fly out of the South Terminal.

You can call 512-530-3300 to get real-time updates on parking at the Barbara Jordan Terminal or by clicking here.

Come prepared for security screening by dressing and packing smart

Make sure you're not bringing any prohibited items on board. For a full list of banned and permitted items, click here.

When it comes to liquids, remember the rule: 3-1-1. This means liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on luggage can only be three ounces per container, in a clear one-quart bag, one per passenger.

And if you're in charge of bringing something for Thanksgiving to grandma's this year:

"One thing that the TSA put out during the holiday season this time of the year you absolutely can pack that gravy, that stuffing, that green bean casserole even a turkey if you want," said Dubee. "But again, if it's a liquid, or if it moves around, pumps flushes, sprays you have to put that in your checked luggage."

RELATED:

Flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this week? Here's where you can park.

With the holiday travel now revving up, it's about to get even more crowded, meaning longer lines.

"This airport was built for about 11 million passengers, and we're seeing much more than that -- getting closer to 15 million a year coming through the airport," said Bryce Dubee, a public information specialist senior at ABIA.

Since Thanksgiving last year, the airport has added more nonstop flights, and 10 carriers have either started or announced 39 new routes from Austin in just the past year. It's clear to see the changes making their way to ABIA, as it continues to expand inside and out. Some of the most recent updates include:

A nine-gate expansion that is currently underway

Spirit Airlines is on its way to the Barbara Jordan Terminal, expected to land in February

More parking spaces are being added

There are more concessionaires located throughout the airport

Frontier Airlines will now be operating out of the South Terminal, in addition to Allegiant and ViaAir

© 2018 KVUE-TV