Officials searching for missing swimmer near Cypress Creek Marina

Officials said the incident has transitioned from rescue to recovery mode.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Travis County officials are searching for a swimmer that went underwater Friday evening near Cypress Creek Marina.

Austin-Travis County EMS reported that medics, STAR Flight, Lake Travis Fire and Rescue and Travis County Emergency Services District 1 were on scene around 6:24 p.m.

By 7:18 p.m., officials said the body still hadn't been found and the incident has transitioned from rescue to recovery mode.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office will be taking over the incident.

No other information is available at this time.