Austin Animal Services sends warning after rabid raccoon found downtown

Officials said a dog attacked and killed the animal outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Animal Services and Austin Public Health are asking the community to be on alert around animals such as skunks, coyotes, foxes or bats after a rabid raccoon was found in Downtown Austin earlier this week.

Officials said they were called to the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Aug. 26 around 6:30 a.m. after a dog attacked and killed the animal nearby.

The raccoon was then picked up by an animal protection officer and taken for testing to the Texas Department of State Health Services, which is standard protocol involving any domestic animal or human interaction with wildlife that breaks skin.

Officials have contacted the dog's owner, a Hurricane Laura evacuee, and are canvassing the area to see if any other pets may have come into contact with the raccoon, or to see if any wildlife in the area may be behaving in an unusual manner. This could include turning in circles, twitching or foaming at the mouth.

Animal Services offered the following tips to protect pets and family from exposure to wild animals:

Vaccinate your dogs and cats, as well as livestock.

Restrain your pets. Do not allow them to roam freely in public.

Avoid contact with wild animals and unknown dogs and cats.

Do not touch sick or injured animals.

If your pet is bitten, scratched or in a fight with any animal, call 311 or 512-974-5000.

More information on rabies prevention can be found here.