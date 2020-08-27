Austin police: There were 4 reported shootings overnight

One of the shootings turned deadly near the Driskill Hotel but the police did not go into detail on the other three shootings.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened overnight Thursday.

One of the shootings happened near Sixth Street and Brazos Street near the Driskill Hotel around 12:31 a.m.

Police said a woman was found with a gunshot wound and later died at a hospital. Police believe the incident began as a fight but no suspects are in custody as of early Thursday morning. However, police believe the suspect is a man.

APD is checking nearby cameras to figure out more details.

Police said there were three other reported shootings, but they did not go into detail on those.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.