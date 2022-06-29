More Austin pools to open for July Fourth weekend

Lifeguard shortages led to pool closures earlier this month.

AUSTIN, Texas — Martin Pool, Dottie Jordan Pool and others will open for the July Fourth weekend, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced on Wednesday.

Martin Pool, located at 1626 Nash Hernandez Sr. Road, and Dottie Jordan Pool, located at 2803 Loyola Lane, will both reopen on Sunday. They will offer recreational swim from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Deep Eddy Pool will be open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for lap swim and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for recreational swim, pushing back the opening day to Tuesday, July 12. The pool is located at 401 Deep Eddy Ave.

On July 10, Ramsey Pool and Mabel Davis Pool will reopen. Ramsey Pool is located at 4201 Burnet Road, and Mabel Davis Pool is located at 3427 Parker Lane. Like Martin and Dottie Jordan pools, Ramsey and Mabel Davis pools will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In a press release, the Parks and Recreation Department said it is continuing to hire and train lifeguards after lifeguard shortages led to pool closures earlier this month. The department said it currently has about 551 ready-to-work lifeguards.