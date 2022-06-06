More Austin pools open amid continued lifeguard shortage

However, more than a dozen seasonal pools remain closed.

AUSTIN, Texas — Just in time for possible record-breaking heat, the City of Austin is opening more of its seasonal pools on Monday, June 6.

After a delay due to a continued lifeguard shortage, these 10 seasonal pools are opening Monday:

However, 18 other seasonal pools remain closed because of the ongoing lifeguard shortage.

The City needs 750 lifeguards to open all of its pools. The Parks and Recreation Department said on May 23 that it continues to hire and train lifeguards to operate summer pools and, at that time, there were a total of 234 lifeguards on staff.

In Austin, lifeguards can earn up to $1,250 in bonuses and wages up to $16 to $19 an hour, depending on their experience and certifications. Staff members also get paid sick leave, a free bus pass and flexible scheduling.

