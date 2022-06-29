x
Off-duty Poteet police officer dies after being hit by car near The Domain

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday on North MoPac Expressway.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The original report for this story said two off-duty Austin Police Department officers were hit. Officials later clarified that only one officer was hit, and he was a Poteet police officer.

A woman is in the Travis County Jail on intoxication assault charges after she fatally struck an off-duty Poteet police officer Wednesday morning.

The Austin Police Department confirmed the incident happened around 2:12 a.m. on North MoPac Expressway, near The Domain. The officer, 35-year-old Jeffrey Richardson, was in a construction area when the suspect allegedly drove her car through it.

Richardson died from his injuries at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Investigators conducted a sobriety test on the driver, 26-year-old Lindsay Smith, who stayed at the crash scene. They also conducted a warrant for her blood sample, according to APD. Smith's bond is $250,000.

The investigation into the incident is still pending, police said.

