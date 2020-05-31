Michael Ramos' mother speaks as Austin protests continue

Michael Ramos died after being shot by an Austin Police Officer in April.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about the protests taking place nationwide

The mother of Michael Ramos spoke out about the death of her son on Sunday afternoon as protests continue in Austin calling for justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Michael Ramos.

Michael Ramos died after being shot by an Austin police officer in April. On May 29, it was announced that the officer who shot him would be going before a grand jury.

Brenda Ramos questioned why the officer was still allowed to be on the force even if he was being investigated for other incidents.

"Some days I do not feel like I can carry on. I need your help," said Brenda Ramos through tears.

Brenda Ramos ended her speech by saying, "Justice for all, and Black lives matter."

When asked about looters, Brenda Ramos said she does not approve of it.

"It hurts me. I don't want no violence, I just want peace and quiet and respect for me, my son, my family," said Brenda Ramos.

Brenda Ramos said there should be a law that allows requires officers to be fired and prosecuted for incidents like this.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, has since been charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder.