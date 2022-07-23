Lockhart residents extend free backpack drive to Uvalde students

With school right around the corner, Louis Amaya and his wife decided to help parents and give one of the priciest school supplies to kids for free.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart grandparents hosted their third annual free backpack drive. They recently retired from Lockhart ISD after serving there for decades.

Luis Amaya used to be a teacher and Connie Amaya was a part of the leadership team. In both of their positions, they saw kids come and go, many of their parents struggling financially at home.

"Sometimes I would help them financially and out of my pocket," said Luis Amaya. "Some of them... they didn't have jackets or coats. And I ended up giving my jacket... or more than one jacket."

Luis said backpacks are one of the most expensive school items and he wants to make sure all kids have equal opportunities.

"We're just there to help alleviate some of the expenses that the family may have," he added. "Trying to give a little support to the community and the students."

While Saturday's event was in Lockhart, on Sunday, July 24, they're hitting the road and heading to Uvalde. It'll be held at O’Reilly Auto Parts in Uvalde from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

"We love what we're doing, and we're doing it because we love like I said our community," said Conne Amaya. "And we want to just extend our love to Uvalde.

They've already given out about 200 backpacks. In Sunday's event at Uvalde, they hope to give away an additional 400.

"We like to see the smiles," said Luis. "I mean, some of them get so excited... their smile goes from side to side of their face. It's just satisfying to us that they get that excited over a backpack."

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube