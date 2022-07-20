Share your concerns: 2022 back-to-school survey

AUSTIN, Texas — It's almost time to head back to school.
As you start preparing for the new school year, KVUE wants to help parents share their perspectives, concerns and successes as students return to class. We're launching a 2022 back-to-school survey, which will include topics such as learning levels, school safety and security, finances and more.
We hope to use the information gathered as a resource to generate solutions-oriented back-to-school coverage, highlight parents' concerns, and share wisdom from parent to parent.
You can select your student's district on the survey and share questions you may have about the upcoming school year.
Look for updates on our survey throughout the next few weeks on KVUE.
RELATED NEWS:
- LIST: Clear backpack policies for Central Texas school districts
- Uvalde school district recommends firing school police chief Pete Arredondo, report says
- Texas teachers union calls for action, not words, after release of Uvalde shooting report
- Texas school marshals: A look at the program that trains teachers to carry guns at school