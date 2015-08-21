LIST: Clear backpack policies for Central Texas school districts

CENTRAL, Texas — Here are clear backpack policies across Central Texas districts:
Austin ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
This week, Del Valle ISD announced all students in grades 6-12 must have a clear or see-through backpack for the upcoming school year.
DVISD created a clear backpack policy applying only to Del Valle High School in October 2021 after a student reportedly brought a BB gun to school.
Dripping Springs ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
Elgin ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
Last moth, Harper ISD said students – not mentioning if this means both middle and high school students – will need a clear backpack. A post from the district's Facebook page said Vic's Exotics and Exotic T's Screen Print and Embroidery "ordered clear backpacks for every HISD student."
Hays ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
Hutto ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
Lake Travis ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
Leander ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
Liberty Hill ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
Manor ISD announced via its Facebook page on Monday that middle and high school students must have a clear backpack.
Pflugerville ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
Round Rock ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.
