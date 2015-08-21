LIST: Clear backpack policies for Central Texas school districts

Del Valle ISD announced it is expanding its clear backpack policy to include middle-schoolers. Here are district policies across Central Texas.

CENTRAL, Texas — Here are clear backpack policies across Central Texas districts:

Austin ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

This week, Del Valle ISD announced all students in grades 6-12 must have a clear or see-through backpack for the upcoming school year.

DVISD created a clear backpack policy applying only to Del Valle High School in October 2021 after a student reportedly brought a BB gun to school.

Dripping Springs ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

Elgin ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

Last moth, Harper ISD said students – not mentioning if this means both middle and high school students – will need a clear backpack. A post from the district's Facebook page said Vic's Exotics and Exotic T's Screen Print and Embroidery "ordered clear backpacks for every HISD student."

Hays ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

Hutto ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

Lake Travis ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

Leander ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

Liberty Hill ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

Manor ISD announced via its Facebook page on Monday that middle and high school students must have a clear backpack.

Pflugerville ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.

Round Rock ISD doesn't have a clear backpack policy, but it does have a clear bag policy for events and football games.