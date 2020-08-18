x
Fire crews battle 200-acre Llano County fire

The fire started around 3:20 p.m., approximately 3.5 miles north of Llano, Texas.

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are battling a wildfire in Llano County on Tuesday evening that has grown to around 200 acres.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is on the scene with two task forces and a helicopter. It is working with local resources.

No evacuations have been ordered.

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire was 0% contained.

According to InciWeb, the fire started around 3:20 p.m., approximately 3.5 miles north of Llano. It is actively burning through grass and brush.

Last week, a 400-acre fire in Horseshoe Bay burned through two subdivisions, severely damaging two homes and forcing evacuations.

