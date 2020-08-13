x
Evacuations in Horseshoe Bay as firefighters battle 'major brush fire'

Two subdivisions on the western edge of Horseshoe Bay have been evacuated.
Credit: Kat Louise Matthews

HORSESHOE BAY, Texas — Two subdivisions have been evacuated as firefighters battle a “major brush fire” in Horseshoe Bay on Thursday evening.

According to the City of Horseshoe Bay, the fire is threatening homes in the Trails Subdivision and the Blue Lake Subdivision on the western edge of the city.

Evacuations are taking place in both subdivisions, the City said.

No further updates are available at this time.

