Bastrop officials report another wildfire, evacuations underway

BASTROP, Texas — Days after a fire at Bastrop State Park, another wildfire has been reported in the Bastrop area.

At 12:40 p.m., all residences in the Park Road 1C and Cottletown Road area were asked to evacuate immediately.

At 1:05 p.m., officials reported that the fire was moving northward. Roadblocks are being up in place for the safety of responders and evacuees.

According to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, this fire is not in the same vicinity as the Bastrop State Park fire. However, officials said another grass fire was taking place east of Elgin on Highway 290.

On Friday, crews were also working to extinguish a fire in Horseshoe Bay, south of Kingsland, that broke out on Thursday.

