x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 18 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 542,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 10,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 24,400 cases have been reported and at least 335 people have died. At least 23,144 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,100 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 41 people have died. At least 2,463 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 7,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 102 people have died. More than 6,600 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 17

1 / 11
KVUE
SOURCE: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back on this live blog for the latest updates Tuesday.

WATCH: Pandemic causes drop in organ donations

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Suspect in Cedar Park shooting that injured 3 officers had history of family violence

Cedar Park shooting suspect goes live on Facebook while barricaded inside home

Watch: Texas man finds a snake in his toilet