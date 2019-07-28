LIBERTY HILL, Texas — After the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) reported that it found high levels of radium in the city of Liberty Hill's drinking water last week, the City is now saying those measurements were off.

According to the City, the TCEQ called on Monday and explained that the calculations used to measure the radium was incorrect. A 5 is a violation but, when they recalculated, the city was at a 4 – meaning the water is safe.

Before the error was announced, residents last week said they were concerned.

The City sent out a letter last week about the issue. But some people said it took them a few days before they found out, and even as of Saturday some had not received their letter.

"I am not drinking Liberty Hill water," said one concerned woman who lived near Downtown Liberty Hill. "It's craziness around here."

The city shut down well number 2 on Loop 332 last week when it received the news.

In the letter, the TCEQ told the City its water had more than the acceptable amount of radium, which can be found naturally in groundwater.

RELATED:

As some worry about SH 29 intersection in Liberty Hill, TxDOT says it's not ideal for a light

Liberty Hill neighbors concerned about intersection where 2 died 4 years ago

Marble Falls recycles treated wastewater instead of dumping into river

It also said this was not an emergency but did warn those of a possible increase in cancer risk linked to drinking high levels of radium over a long period of time.

"It really has you wondering what's going on," said Quinn Peacock.

Peacock found out about the problem from that letter but said his friends who lived on the other side of the duplex hadn't heard about it yet.

"What's most concerning is my wife's pregnant. I'm sure there are others in this town that are and are drinking this water and it's concerning," said Peacock.

While the City said people didn't need to use alternative water sources, some feel it's the only way to ensure safety, and they hope that changes.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man seriously injured in Downtown Austin shooting

'Texas, Our Texas': Beaumont man shows off Texas pride with granite state flag in his office

Voice actor for Minnie Mouse dies at age 75