LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Some people in Liberty Hill say the intersection they use to get to and from home is unsafe. They would feel better with a stoplight, but certain things need to happen before a traffic light can be put in.

Highway 29 is a stretch many in Liberty Hill call dangerous, and it's an issue they think needs to be fixed

"There is just a crazy amount of traffic," said LaJoy Amthor. "It's slow right now in the mornings and the afternoon in between 4 and 5:30 it's almost impossible to get out."

She also said that since there's no light at this intersection, getting out can be a problem.

"We have no other way out," she added. "We have to come up to 214 and cross our fingers and hope for the best."

We reached out to TxDOT about this issue, who said part of the issue is it's too close to another light at RM 1869. When they did a study on the area, there wasn't enough to warrant a light there. But the next intersection did get the green light – Bronco Boulevard and SH 29.

RELATED: Liberty Hill neighbors concerned about intersection where 2 died 4 years ago

But there's no way to get to either light from Amthor's neighborhood.

"If there was a back way out of our street to get to 1869 and take a light and take a light, I would be all over that," she said. "But there's not so we have to take our chances."

While TxDOT is worrying about keeping traffic moving, Amthor is more worried about increased traffic from more and more businesses moving in, making it hard for her and her neighbors.

"I know people coming through Liberty Hill don't want to stop at 10 traffic lights," she said. "I totally understand ... if that's the price you pay for people getting out safely and go to work an take your kids to school, I think you have to do that."

There is a new development being built along this road and a TxDOT spokesperson says if there is enough that changes in this area, another traffic study could be done and a light could go in.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Iconic 'Greetings From Austin' mural vandalized

Bobcat spotted in Round Rock, Pflugerville neighborhoods

Texas A&M just opened state's first college program for students with intellectual, developmental disabilities

8 Austin-based lawsuits filed against scooter companies in 6 days