Lake Travis ISD increases police presence at two schools following anonymous threats

Both anonymous messages found in women's restrooms on two campuses reportedly threatened violence on Dec. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lake Travis ISD said it will have an increased police presence at two campuses for the rest of the week following two anonymous threats found earlier this week.

Superintendent Paul Norton sent out two letters regarding the threats, both of which were found in women's restrooms on the high school and middle school campuses. Both anonymous messages threatened violence on Dec. 9.

Norton sent out the first letter following the first incident on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The letter reported that Lake Travis High School administrators were made aware of an anonymous message scribbled in a women's restroom on Monday that reportedly said "Caution: I am going to shoot this school up on December 9."

Norton said school administrators were working with the Lake Travis ISD Police Department to investigate the threat, adding that they were receiving concerned comments from students via their tip line.

"Please be assured, we take these types of situations seriously," Norton said in the first letter. "In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, we have put together a plan for increased police presence at Lake Travis High School for the remainder of the week and will coordinate efforts with other local law enforcement agencies as needed."

The second letter reporting the second threat was sent out just a day later on Dec. 8. The message found in women's bathroom on the Lake Travis Middle School campus was believed to be a "copycat hoax," Norton said. That message, written in black marker said "Tommao 9th be ready."

"Taking into consideration the similar style and markings of the threat discovered at Lake Travis High School on Monday afternoon, we believe the message at LTMS to be a copycat hoax," Norton said. "Regardless, we take this matter seriously."

He added that the middle school will also have an increased police presence for the rest of the week.

Norton went on to urge parents to continue sending their children to school and encouraged students to report suspicious activity.