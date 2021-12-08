Austin light rail project plans include option with no cars on The Drag

The Austin Transit Partnership is asking for community input on the what The Drag will look like in the future with a light rail running through it.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP), created to act on behalf of Capital Metro and the City of Austin, is holding two workshops Wednesday for the public to share their input on a light rail line coming to The Drag in the future.

The light rail would run through the section of Guadalupe Street that divides the University of Texas from West Campus. It will be part of the Orange Line, a 20-mile light-rail line that would operate along North Lamar Boulevard and Congress Avenue from the Tech Ridge park-and-ride at Howard Lane south to Slaughter Lane.

The Orange Line is part of Project Connect, a massive voter-approved transit plan for the City of Austin. CapMetro wants input from University of Texas students, staff and faculty along with community members.

Back in July, Capital Metro shared three potential designs for The Drag that included a transit mall, with no traffic lanes, and two designs including both the light rail and traffic lanes.

The first option, a light rail transit mall between 21st and 29th streets, includes the rail and a station, bike lanes and pedestrian walkways. This option does not include car or bus lanes.

The second option presented in July includes a mixed light rail and traffic design, with the rail in the middle surrounded by one vehicle lane on each side. It would extend from 21st to 38th streets. The tradeoff with this option, however, is reduced pedestrian and bike lanes to make room for the traffic lanes.

The third option is also a mixed design similar to the second one, but with the light rail and bus lanes extending from 21st Street to Dean Keeton Street.

One in-person workshop was held at the William C. Powers Student Activity Center on the UT campus Wednesday afternoon. A second workshop will be held in a virtual format Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can register online.

According to the Project Connect website, the Orange Line was identified as one of the dedicated-pathway high-capacity transit corridors in the project. The need for the line, according to the website, is shown by increasing congestion within the project corridor and parallel roadways, worsened by the inability to expand roadway capacity enough to meet demand.

Watch the full presentation on concept designs for the Orange Line here: