AUSTIN — Congratulations are in order for several members of the KVUE News team!

Anchor Mike Rush and members of the KVUE marketing team both brought home the gold Saturday night at the Lone Star Emmy Awards.

Houston-native Mike Rush earned the Emmy for best anchor, a huge honor for his home state.

And this isn't his first. Rush is particularly proud to have won the Mid-America Regional Emmy for “Best Reporter" a record six years in a row, representing every year he worked in St. Louis, Missouri.

Meanwhile, the marketing team brought home the trophy for the Technology - Program Feature/Segment/Special category.

You can see their award-winning project, a profile on a local man named Moses West, who helped develop technology that creates clean water out of thin air, which he brought to the people of Puerto Rico, here.

Members of the award-winning marketing team include:

Ben Dongarra, Producer/Camera Operator

Tecia Coton, Producer/Director/Editor

Robert Chamness, Producer

Jayson Oaks, Producer

Andrew Sowder, Assistant Producer/Technical Manager

Congratulations to all of the KVUE News team and competitors who were nominated this year!

