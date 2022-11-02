KVUE spotlighting local business for Black History Month

For the month of February, we're going to take a look at a few Black-owned restaurants and other businesses in Austin.

The idea is to give them a bit of a spotlight that they deserve more than just in the month of February.

SLAB BBQ : A mix of hip-hop and BBQ

SLAB BBQ stands for slow, low and banging, a play on a style that came from Houston and specifically the Houston hip-hop scene.

The co-owners, Raf Robinson and Mark Avalos, both grew up with old-school hip-hop and felt like this business could mix two of the things they loved – hip-hop and BBQ.

"It was a natural fit for us," said Robinson.

"I grew up in Texas, but I'd be lying to you if I said I grew up in boots, a cowboy hat listening to country, said Avalos. "That's just not me."

"The culture of hip-hop is about speaking your truth or sharing your experience from your hood. So this restaurant is hip-hop for us," said Robinson.

Robinson also talked about being biracial and how much his business partner helped him during the 2021 protests following the death of George Floyd.

"I'm thankful I have the support of a partner like Mark, who really helped get me through that space but also supported me in saying, 'Hey, man, do what you need to do. Say what you need to say, because I know you'll represent this company in a way that honors the company, yourself, your family and God," he said while holding back tears.

He also said that his family's trips back to Alabama, where his parents were born, helped him gain an appreciation for what he has.

"The opportunities that I have for education, for employment, for all the things that I have in terms of opportunity, didn't come free," he said.

If you'd like to visit SLAB, they have three locations:

9012 Research Blvd. in Austin

Inside Westgate Lanes at 2701 W. William Cannon Drive in Austin

905 E Whitestone Blvd. in Cedar Park.

