CLEAR Alert issued for woman last seen in Pflugerville

Camerina Trujilo Perez, 38, was last seen early on Jan. 25. Authorities believe she may be in danger.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A CLEAR Alert was issued Wednesday for a woman missing out of Pflugerville.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is searching for 38-year-old Camerina Trujillo Perez. She was last seen Jan. 25 at 4 a.m. at the 21400 block of Derby Day Avenue in Pflugerville. She was in a blue 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Texas License Plate FZH0400, according to Texas DPS.

She is described as a woman who is 5-feet and 5-inches tall, weight 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they are searching for Luis Montes in connection with her disappearance. Montes is described as a 35-year-old man who is 6-feet and 1-inches tall, weights 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Trujillo Perez's disappearance poses a credible threat to her own safety.

Anyone with information regarding this disappearance is asked to contact the TCSO at 512-974-0845.