Austin's Bird Bird Biscuit named No. 5 place to eat in America by Yelp

AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp released its Top 100 Places to Eat in America list Wednesday, and Austin staple Bird Bird Biscuit was ranked No. 5.

It ranked as only one of two Texas-based businesses, the other being El Paso-based Nomi at the No. 57 spot.

The Austin-based neighborhood eatery was born from a friendship between Brian Batch and Ryan McElroy in 2008. Batch came to work as a barista at Thunderbird, where he and McElroy became fast friends and built the coffee business together.

Eight years later, the duo wanted a new challenge and they started working on the idea of what would become Bird Bird Biscuit. In June 2018, they opened Bird Bird Biscuit, which was located on Manor Road in East Austin. They opened up a second location on Koenig Lane in October 2021.

At Bird Bird Biscuit, you can order chicken sandwiches, biscuits on their own or with jam or gravy, and other specialty sandwiches, but everything comes on a warm biscuit.

Some of Bird Bird Biscuit's menu items include, but are not limited to:

Fire Bird (hot chicken sandwich with dill mayo and thick cut pickles)

Queen Beak (spicy and breaded chicken breast, cayenne black pepper honey, bacon-infused chipotle mayo)

Bird Bird Bacon (bacon, egg over medium, cheddar, bacon-infused chipotle mayo)

Theodore (spicy and breaded chicken breast, bacon BBQ sauce, cheddar)

The Biscuitarian (Impossible vegetarian sausage, over-medium egg, cheddar)

Biscuits & Gravy

To determine Yelp’s Top Places to Eat in 2022, Yelp said it reached out to the user community first, requesting individuals to submit restaurants that they can't wait to return to in 2022 in the U.S. Then, its data team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally.

To celebrate the occasion, Bird Bird Biscuit said it was giving away one free biscuit to customers Thursday, Jan. 20, using the promo code "YELPTOP100."