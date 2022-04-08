Former daughter-in-law of Ted Shaughnessy indicted in murder-for-hire case

Jaclyn Edison was married to the victim's son, Nicolas Shaughnessy, at the time of his father's murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Four years after Austin jeweler Ted Shaughnessy was found shot dead in his home, the final defendant, his former daughter-in-law, has been indicted on a felony conspiracy charge.

According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Jaclyn Edison was indicted by a Travis County grand jury on conspiracy to commit murder. If convicted, or if she pleads guilty, she could face five to 99 years in prison.

At the time of the attack, Edison was married to Ted Shaughnessy's son, Nicolas Shaughnessy, who previously pled guilty in his father's murder-for-hire plot. He was sentenced to 35 years.

Two other men, who he hired as hitmen, also pleaded guilty to murder and were also sentenced to 35 years last year.

After the man's death, Edison cooperated with investigators, reporting that Nicolas Shaughnessy had planned the killing. Investigators reviewed texts between the couple discussing the plot and the other men's involvement.

She was originally charged with criminal solicitation of capital murder, which could amount to a life sentence.

To read the Statesman's full report, click here.