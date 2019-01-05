AUSTIN, Texas — Prosecutors will not be making plea offers or seek the death penalty for three men charged in the death of an Austin jeweler, the Travis County District Attorney's Office confirmed with KVUE.

Ted Shaughnessy was shot dead in his home last year in what has been described as a murder-for-hire plot. Authorities say his adopted son, Nicolas Shaughnessy, sought assistance in the College Station area to help kill his parents so he could collect their life insurance policies.

According to court records, cellphone data, GPS coordinates and witness interviews revealed the apparent plan by Nicolas. Records state he eventually received commitments from Johnny Leon III and Arieon Smith.

From left: Nicolas Shaughnessy, Johnny Leon III, Arieon Smith

Travis County

RELATED:

Third suspect in Austin jeweler’s death indicted for capital murder, sheriff's office says

Fourth suspect identified in alleged murder-for-hire plot in Austin

Woman accused of planning murder of Austin jeweler gets bond reduced, released from jail

How a seemingly picture-perfect Austin family was torn apart by murder

Detectives believe Leon and Smith were both in Austin on March 2, 2018, when Ted was fatally shot. Officials say the group planned to kill Shaughnessy's wife as well, but she hid in a closet and called 911.

Court records indicate Nicolas told Leon he would pay him $10,000 to murder his parents and Smith at least $5,000 per month for his participation. Nicolas reportedly was planning to take up to $8 million in life insurance.

Jaclyn Edison and Nick Shaughnessy.

Jaclyn Edison Facebook page

Nicolas' wife, Jaclyn Edison, was also charged with solicitation to commit capital murder. Her bond was eventually reduced and she was released from jail as officials said she was cooperating with the investigation and providing valuable clues.

Both Nicolas and Leon were indicted on capital murder charges. Nicolas and Leon remain in Travis County custody under Class B or higher warrants with $3,000,000 bonds each. Smith is also in custody under charges of capital murder by terror threat and an out of county misdemeanor. His bond is set at a combined $1,002,000.

No trial dates have yet been set.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

$120,000 worth of tires stolen in Slidell dealership heist

After 3 hernia surgeries, 60-plus hospital visits, woman regrets surgical mesh