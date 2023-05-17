Austinites raise concerns after more homeless encampments pop up; City works to find solution

The City has been struggling with where to place people who are unhoused.

AUSTIN, Texas — Homelessness in Austin is a problem that is not getting solved, according to some residents at Camden Gaines Ranch Apartments.

Less than a mile away from the complex sits an encampment alongside a trail, which is hidden from view until you go through the entrance and walk a few feet along the path.

Leann Anderson is a resident at the complex and said the people who are living in the camps have made their way into the property and onto the trails behind the apartments, which has access to the Greenbelt.

"People know it's there and the police are in and out. But, you know, they can only do so much," said Anderson.

Anderson explained she first noticed people who were unhoused in the area around two years ago, and recently noticed that the encampment had been set up.

However, she said the situation has worsened overtime.

"I've changed my routine. Now I hike more on fully public trails. Just feels a little bit safer – you know, more people there, more bikers, more more walkers. So it feels a little bit more safe. And it's unfortunate because I should just be able to walk out my door and go right there," said Anderson.

KVUE reached out to Austin Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis (District 8) who oversees the area. A spokesperson for her office released the following statement on her behalf:

“Mayor Pro Tem Paige Ellis is aware of encampment-related activity in this area and is urging the City's Homeless Strategy Division and local law enforcement to take effective, humane action to protect residents inside and outside the encampment and locate additional emergency shelter for the unhoused.”

In the past few months, viewers have reached out to KVUE about encampments popping up behind their complex as well as their business.

Larry Maddalena, who owns The Joint Chiropractic in South Town Square, raised concerns about several encampments behind his business in March.

On Wednesday, KVUE reached out to see if any progress had been made, and he stated that last week when he was in the area it "was as bad as ever."

Ellis also oversees that area.

This week, on May 17, 18, and 20, the Homeless Strategy Division is hosting meetings to discuss the temporary homeless shelter capacity expansion. Officials are also on hand to answer questions from the community.

Austin City Manager Jesus Garza announced a plan to expand shelter space, which would convert a City-owned warehouse in southeast Austin into a shelter with 300 beds.

