'It's a jungle' | Residents fearful of homeless encampments near South Austin apartment

One resident said the homeless that have set up camp behind the railroad tracks near the Town Hollow Apartments have become hostile.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Homeless encampments in Central Texas have become a common sight, and many people are fed up and at a loss of what to do.

At Town Hollow Apartments, off Lamar Blvd. in South Austin, one resident claims the camps have popped up just behind the building.

The man did not was to be identified, but said he has run out of options.

"I feel like I'm in danger constantly," said the resident.

The resident explained that he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and for the last six months that he's lived at the complex, he has experienced hostile behavior from the people who are homeless and linger around the area.

"When the police would show up, the police would see them. I would point them out, 'There he is,' and the cops would just literally watch them walk away. They wouldn't even conversate with them," he said.

According to the resident, the issues first began when trash was not getting collected, and other tenants began noticing people were dumpster diving.

The resident said he has reached out to Austin's non-emergency line- 311- multiple times, as well as reaching out to the city, but has not gotten a response regarding any type of solution.

"I've made several service requests for all the trash that they're dumping out here to clean up the streets. So because they do charge us on our electricity bill for that. I'd like to see my money be put to use the the trash over here," he said.

The resident noted he is currently in the process of getting moved to a different unit in an effort to get away from the chaos, and that management has hired a security guard to patrol the area.

KVUE reached out to Austin City Council member Zo Qadri, who represents the area.

Staff with Qadri's office said he has walked the area with neighbors and that finding solutions for all people involved is a top priority for his office.

However, he said, if the problem doesn't get fixed, he might have to leave his apartment and the city altogether.

"I don't have another step. This is my last step. And I really don't have the energy or time because I work two jobs. I just don't have the time to do it. So if nothing is done, then I'm going to have to leave... probably leave Austin totally, and I've been here all my life," he said.

Kelsey Sanchez on social media: Facebook | Twitter