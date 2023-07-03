North Austin community fears fires from a homeless encampment could soon impact their homes

Neighbors in the Park At Quail Creek neighborhood said the fires are constant and growing closer and closer to their homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — A North Austin community is pleading for help after multiple fires from an encampment just feet from their homes.

A Saturday evening fire that spread to a community fence has a group of neighbors fired up.

"There are many gas and propane tanks in the creek now and exploded," said a neighbor who didn't want to be named.

"It's getting overwhelming and we have no control over the situation," said resident Judy Thompson.

Thompson said there's a homeless camp nestled in the middle of their Park at Quail Creek Neighborhood and an apartment complex.

She said it's nothing new, but it's gotten extremely dangerous in the past two months.

"What we have now is folks who are starting large fires," said a neighbor who didn't want to be named.

The fires are surrounded by brush, trees, trash, tents and homes.

"These fires are not for cooking or keeping warm," said the anonymous neighbor. "They're constant. The fire department comes every day, multiple times a day."

She said that even calling the fire department can be risky, which is why this neighbor didn't want to reveal her name.

"Someone from the camp approached us threateningly, telling us to not call the fire department," she said, fighting back tears.

A community fed up.



Those living in The Park at Quail Creek neighborhood in North Austin say some people experiencing homelessness are setting fires daily.



They say they fear for their lives with homes being so close. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/vR263XSXe6 — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) March 8, 2023

Thompson said she had her own encounter after some of the dogs from the camp were close to attacking her.

"It was the two dogs and they came straight at us, and I went straight for my fence and closed the door," said Thompson.

The city councilmember for their district, Jose "Chito" Vela, wrote a statement.

"My staff and I are aware of the situation in Quail Creek. We are working with homeless services and APD to properly address the issues. I plan to ask about this tomorrow during the public health committee meeting."

"It's happening not [just] here," said Thompson. "We heard about yesterday down south, and they're having issues just as much."

The group said their biggest fear is the fires spreading to their homes or someone getting hurt.

"It's a death trap back there for the people who are living back there," said the anonymous neighbor.

"We don't want anything to happen to them, but at the same time, we don't want anything to happen to our homes," said Thompson.

Standing together, this community hopes telling their story won't fan the flames but instead put them out.

Daranesha Herron on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram