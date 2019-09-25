SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos police are responding to an alleged shooting on the Texas State University campus.

Texas State UPD tweeted at 10:46 p.m. Tuesday that there was a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Mill Street near Bobcat Village at 7:45 p.m., but they later corrected and said it was the 600 block of Mill Street.

As of just before 11 p.m., San Marcos police were on scene. According to Texas State UPD, the suspect fled the area in a gray Mazda.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area and call 911 to report support suspicious activity.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

