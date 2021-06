The victim was taken to a local trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries and later died.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a shooting near Givens Park in East Austin on Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics were called to the scene around 8:25 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said. Police said the victim later died.

The Austin Police Department said no suspect is in custody at this time.

Residents should avoid the area as the investigation continues.