Police investigating suspicious death at North Austin Motel 6

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a suspicious death at a North Austin Motel 6 that happened on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 14.

Police received a 911 call around 1:40 p.m. from staff at the 7100 N. I-35 Motel 6 that a man appeared to be dead in a room. Austin Travis-County EMS attempted to provide medical care, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The death is being investigated as suspicious unless ruled otherwise through autopsy results or other evidence, police said.

Investigators are looking to speak with two people who were staying in the room where the man was discovered.

The first person is described as a Black man with braids or dreadlocks, stocky build, between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet in height and between 30 and 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue pants, a black beanie and black and gray shoes with red laces.

The second person is described as Black of undermined gender, average build and estimated between 25 and 30 years old. They were last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, blue pants and pink gloves.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS or homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.