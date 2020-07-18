Missing elderly woman last seen at South Austin apartment complex

Francisca "Francis" Chapa, 91, has mental and medical conditions, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are asking for help from the public after an elderly woman went missing in Austin on Friday.

Francisca “Francis” Chapa, 91, was last seen on Friday around 12:30 p.m. at her apartment in the Western Trails Apartments complex at 2422 Western Trails Blvd. in South Austin. She was reported missing on Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

She is described as a Hispanic woman, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 90 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes. Chapa was last seen wearing a cast with a blue sling on her right arm.

Police said her walking cane is reportedly missing from her apartment.

There are concerns for her welfare as she has mental and medical conditions.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.