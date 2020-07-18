Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Teachers to rally against TEA's reopening plan

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, July 18.

Texas: More than 307,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 162,100 people have recovered.

More than 307,500 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 3,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 162,100 people have recovered. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 17,200 cases have been reported and at least 196 people have died. At least 13,672 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: Over 3,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 17 people have died. At least 830 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 4,400 cases have been reported in the county and at least 67 people have died. More than 3,300 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Updates:

8:15 a.m. – Teachers from across Texas will rally in Downtown Austin to protest against the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) plan to reopen schools. The teachers will drive around the Capitol and TEA headquarters at 17th Street and Congress Avenue. The rally starts at 11 a.m.

8 a.m. – The Sobering Center will return to 24/7 operation starting on Monday, July 20. The facility gives people a place to stay and sober up, instead of having to go to a hospital or to jail. In May, the center reduced its hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center is located at 12th and Sabine streets in Downtown Austin.