Boil water notice in effect for parts of Leander

A power failure at Sandy Creek Water Treatment Plant, combined with sustained peak water demands over the last few days, has affected water volumes and pressures.

LEANDER, Texas — As of 7 a.m. Saturday, a boil water notice is in effect for a significant number of City of Leander water customers.

According to the City, the approximate area affected includes all customers within the boundaries east of the Travisso neighborhood and west of Toll U.S. 183A, including the Bryson neighborhood.

The City said an early morning power failure at Sandy Creek Water Treatment Plant, combined with sustained peak water demands over the last few days, have triggered sharp reductions in water volumes and pressures. Water service at the plant has been restored, but normal water pressures may take several days to recover.

There is not currently an estimate on when regular water volumes and pressures will resume or how long affected customers will remain under the boil water notice.

Outdoor watering is prohibited for all affected customers during the notice. You can view a map of the affected area here or below:

The City said while it is not likely that water contamination has occurred, affected customers should follow these State guidelines from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ):

"Due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, the TCEQ requires the City of Leander to notify all affected customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you."

If you have any questions, contact Leander Public Works at 512-259-2640 during normal business hours from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. or after hours at 512-528-2800.