AUSTIN, Texas — As Central Texas braced for severe storms on Friday, Austin Pets Alive! was rescuing a life left behind.

"Today, we received a dog from rural Caldwell County that was left for dead in a ditch and we're helping this pup weather his own storm," said Hannah Grahek with Austin Pets Alive! "The good Samaritan who saved his life had passed by this dog several times as it lay in the ditch and thought him to be a goner before she noticed a paw move. When she took a closer look, she realized that the dog was alive but very injured."

She said that person then went around nearby homes to show them the dog's photo, but no one seemed to recognize him. So, she brought the dog, who is now named Mitchell, to her local vet to be examined. It turns out, he had two broken legs that will require surgery.

Austin Pets Alive!

"Not being able to afford the vet bills, she reached out to us for help," said Grahek. "Never turning our backs to the animals that need us most, we took Mitchell into our care so this one-year-old can have his second chance at life."

For now, she said APA! is giving Mitchell pain medications and fluids to stabilize him as an orthopedic surgeon assesses his needs.

The APA! is now accepting donations to help Mitchell here.

"We're so proud to give the animals who need us most the fighting chance they deserve," said Grahek.

