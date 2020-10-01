GEORGETOWN, Texas — On the 18th anniversary of Rachel Cooke's disappearance, the cold case unit at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office has released two sketches of persons of interest in her case.

The photos were released hours after her family held a remembrance ceremony in Cooke's honor.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said there is a $100,000 reward for information leading to Cooke's body. Information and tips can be submitting by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or 512-943-5204 or by emailing coldcasetips@wilco.org.

Rachel Cooke disappeared in January 2002 after she went for a jog near her Georgetown home at 9:30 a.m. She was 19 years old at the time. According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, she was last seen walking toward her home about 200 yards away.

Cooke was last seen wearing a gray running outfit, green sports bra, Asics running shoes and a yellow Walkman with sports-style headphones, according to officials.

She was 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed 115 pounds at the time she disappeared. Cooke has blue/hazel eyes and blonde hair with high/low lights. She also has two heart-shaped cherries tattooed on her left foot near her pinky toe.

Back in September 2018, a car that was recovered and linked to Cooke's disappearance tested positive for the "possible presence of blood," according to officials. However, investigators said two months later that they were moving on to the next lead.

