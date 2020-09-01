GEORGETOWN, Texas — Rescue dog Champ will be officially adopted by his foster, Officer John Schultz, at a special “Champs Day” celebration at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) on Monday.

In August last year, Champ was allegedly dragged from the back of a pick-up truck and run over by his previous owner.

After months of recovery, the bull terrier has healed from what the shelter called one of the worst incidents it had seen.

He required multiple surgeries and treatments to help heal lacerations, burns and a broken pelvis.

In December, Champ was living a full life again, taking a family vacation to New York City.

RELATED:

Williamson County foster dog Champ gets New York vacation

Dog thrown from vehicle recovering at foster home after two surgeries

The shelter said Champ wanted to share the celebration with his shelter friends.

“Champs Day is not only a day to celebrate Champ,” said Cheryl Schneider, shelter director of WCRAS, “it also celebrates all of the animals who need a little extra help to find their families and all the individuals who help make that happen.”

Monday’s celebration will begin with an adoption ceremony at the Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace courtroom at 100 Wilco Way in Georgetown, led by the honorable Judge Evelyn McLean, the shelter said.

RELATED: After owner allegedly runs over Round Rock dog, community raises $13K

The ceremony will be followed by a Champs Day reception at the WCRAS Adoption Center Lobby across the street, featuring refreshments and free adoptions for anyone wearing a superhero-themed outfit.

For more information on the event and how you can adopt or donate, visit the shelter’s website.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

17 sexual misconduct violations at UT Austin since Nov. 2017, records show

Willie, NCT 127 and Gwen? Is this leaked 2020 Houston Rodeo lineup for real?

Former Austin teacher accused of sending explicit messages to student on Instagram