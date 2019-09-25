DEL VALLE, Texas — Editor's Note: The video attached is to a similar story posted in August 2019.

A group of 41 Del Valle High School students have joined 35 World War II veterans for the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Soaring Valor Program.

The Gary Sinise Foundation extended the program to students in 2017 to present them with an educational opportunity about WWII from a new perspective, directly from those who lived it.

The high school students selected for the trip are representatives from a variety of student organizations and clubs.

Each student is paired with a WWII veteran, providing an opportunity for the students to gain perspective and learn about the experiences of WWII on a personal level.

"For Del Valle High School to be selected to participate in this program is an honor and privilege," said DVHS JROTC instructor Col. (Ret.) Michael Kinslow. "These students will gain a true appreciation of the sacrifices and commitments of our World War II veterans – our greatest generation. They will remember this trip for the rest of their life."

The group is headed to New Orleans for a special visit to the National WWII Museum.

A send-off ceremony took place on Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport before the group’s flight to New Orleans, featuring a performance from DVHS student Trey Washington.

The group will return to Austin on Friday, Sept. 27.

