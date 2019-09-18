AUSTIN, Texas — Things are about to get a little more musical at Del Valle Independent School District.

Starting this semester, DVISD students will have the opportunity to learn the different functions of the music business with the launch of a student-run record label and company.

The goal of "Del Valle Records" is to develop talent from students in any grade at DVISD.

The company will be housed at Del Valle High School, where students will perform all the necessary jobs to keep it running.

DVHS Principal Dr. Joseph Welch said that the company will engage, motivate and educate students who have an interest in creative careers.

"This is a unique opportunity to match students and curriculum with the job functions of a record company," Welch said.

Products produced by the company will include audio, visual, books, animation, television shows and PSAs. The music created by the company will be distributed by the independent record label Bungalo Records, as well as Universal Music Group.

