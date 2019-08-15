DEL VALLE, Texas — Hundreds of Central Texas students were up early Thursday morning, heading back to class.

Aug. 15 marked the first day of school for Round Rock, Georgetown, Leander, Hays, Manor, Pflugerville and Wimberley.

Other kids who don't have school were probably sleeping in. And even though school doesn't start for Del Valle Independent School District until Aug. 26, that wasn't the case in Del Valle Thursday.

RELATED: Del Valle ISD teachers and other staff getting a raise

RELATED: Austin ISD makes major changes to dress code

Bryan Mays and Yvonne Nava, KVUE Daybreak anchors, were up bright and early with Del Valle High School for a back-to-school bash that surely got students in the spirit.

With the school's marching band playing in the background, Mays played quarterback with Del Valle High's football team while Nava practiced the cheer squad's routines.

The back-to-school fun continues on KVUE Daybreak Friday and next week.

WATCH: Austin ISD students returning to relaxed dress code

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

San Diego photographer warns parents after son’s pictures appear on disturbing Instagram page

Round Rock man allegedly drags dog from his pickup truck

UT's Bevo graces Sports Illustrated's 'Greatest Mascots in College Football History' list