DEL VALLE, Texas — A Del Valle man is going above and beyond to help out his neighbors.

Flaco Vazquez lives in Del Valle and has been going around his community, offering to help trim trees for free.

“All these limbs here where you can see all these black circles, they had limbs hanging,” Laura Mota, neighbor.

Mota has lived in Del Valle for 11 years. She said she’d been meaning to get the trees trimmed but hadn't been able to get to it. But she had a surprise when she got home one day.

“I said my house looks different and it was because he took it upon himself to come over and he trimmed the trees and I was just taken aback," she said.

She's talking about, Vazquez, who she said knew she'd been trying to get them done. He owns a tree trimming company called Tree King Services and just decided to help.

“If you need help, we're going to help you,” said Vazquez.

“I noticed right away the limbs were not touching against the roof and was like, 'Wow, that's Mr. Vazquez,'” said Mota.

It turns out he's not only done that for her, but also for families all through the cul-de-sac.

“He did all these trees here, their three trees, ”said Mota. “He's helped this neighbor out too."

RELATED: This 12-year-old is cutting grass so he can pay for college

His services can cost anywhere from $300 to $2,000 and Mota said he's never asked her for a dime.

“Nope,” said Mota. “I did go over and I tried to offer him money and he's like, 'No.' He goes, 'That's what neighbors do.'”

So, we asked him why he does it.

“Some people sometimes say Mexican is not good,” said Vazquez. “I don't care if you're Mexican or a white guy or black girl or whatever, you need help, I’m going to help you.”

He wants to be an example to his neighbors, who are happy he lives nearby.

“I love my neighbor,” said Mota. “He's just a special man.”



Mota said in return for his kindness, she's been paying it forward by helping people in the community. She hopes others hear his story and want to follow suit.

RELATED: What it takes to keep Zilker Park looking fresh

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

VERIFY: No gold star on your license? Here's what that means for Texans

Body recovered in search for missing swimmer at Pace Bend Park

Scammers targeting guests from inside Austin hotels

'Sorry not doing the show': Lil Wayne backs out of St. Louis concert after incident at hotel

Accused students identified in racist attack on black student at University of Arizona