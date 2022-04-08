Cristo Rey Catholic Church vandalized in East Austin

The church has been serving the local Hispanic community for more than six decades.

AUSTIN, Texas — Parishioners at the Cristo Rey Catholic Church in East Austin discovered that their place of worship was vandalized Friday.

According to photos posted by Austin City Council (D-3) candidate José M.A. Velasquez, many of the church's windows were smashed.

"Prayers up for the person/persons, and whatever they were struggling with, that decided to attack our church," said Velasquez. "Prayers up for the parishioners who are already channeling frustrations and anger into something positive by having us collect all the glass so they can create an art piece for the community."

According to its website, the church has been serving Hispanic families for more than 60 years.

"When the parish was founded, Cristo Rey was a neighborhood parish. Now parishioners come from the entire city of Austin and the surrounding cities," its website states. "Cristo Rey is still a community dedicated to celebrating the presence of the Spirit of God. We welcome everyone who seeks a closer relationship with Jesus."

