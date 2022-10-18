Crews fighting gas station fire on E Oltorf

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are working to put out a gas station fire on E Oltorf Street Tuesday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, a gas station fire on E Oltorf Street erupted in flames at the intersection of Douglas and Willow Creek. The roof is partially collapsed with flames shooting upwards out of the building.

The cause of the fire is due to a trash fire, according to firefighters. Crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fire with multiple lines of water.

There were no injuries at the scene, but the convivence store will be considered a "total loss," according to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department. Investigators are looking into how the trash fire began.

Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

#BREAKING: Crews are battling a gas station fire on E Oltorf road near the intersection of Douglas and Willow Creek. The roof is partially collapsed and you can see flames shooting from the top of the building. pic.twitter.com/NsQZJ1b694 — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerTV) October 18, 2022

Crews are on scene of a defensive structure fire at Oltorf/ Douglas St. in SE Austin. No injuries and the convenience store will be a total loss. Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause as crews work to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/EtgmM4hVEt — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) October 18, 2022