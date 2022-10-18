Crews fighting gas station fire on E Oltorf

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are working to put out a gas station fire on E Oltorf Street Tuesday morning.
At around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, a gas station fire on E Oltorf Street erupted in flames at the intersection of Douglas and Willow Creek. The roof is partially collapsed with flames shooting upwards out of the building.
The cause of the fire is due to a trash fire, according to firefighters. Crews are on the scene working to extinguish the fire with multiple lines of water.
There were no injuries at the scene, but the convivence store will be considered a "total loss," according to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department. Investigators are looking into how the trash fire began.
Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
