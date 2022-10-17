Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did

Inspectors are checking exterior doors to make sure they're locked. If a door is open, it must be manned by an adult.

AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses.

Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections.

We reached out to 12 school districts in Central Texas last week, and so far we've heard back from five of them about those inspections. One campus had an exterior door that was open. All exterior doors are required to be locked.

These mandatory, random inspections are a result of what happened in Uvalde in May, when a gunman walked through an unlocked exterior door at Robb Elementary and killed 19 students and two teachers. Days later, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas School Safety Center to conduct surprise inspections to make sure doors are locked, among other security measures.

A spokesperson for Round Rock ISD said four of its campuses have been inspected so far. Three of the campuses had no findings and one campus was found to have an exterior door open.

This year, the district is requiring all staff members to undergo more training, which includes door requirements.

Hays CISD and Lake Travis ISD each had two campuses inspected so far. All of them passed.

Georgetown ISD had one campus inspected, and it passed.

Hutto ISD said none of its campuses have been inspected yet.

The goal is for inspectors to visit 100% of school districts by the end of the year and 75% of campuses by May.